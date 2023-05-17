EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

