EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

