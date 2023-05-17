EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

