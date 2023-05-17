EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.0 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,237,721.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $5,823,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

