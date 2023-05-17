Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Cristina Tate Sells 741 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Cristina Tate sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $12,396.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

