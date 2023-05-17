Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.84. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

