Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 2,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $11,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Fathom Stock Performance
FTHM stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom
About Fathom
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom (FTHM)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.