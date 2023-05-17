Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 2,000 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $11,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,360.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

About Fathom

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.