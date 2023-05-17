Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,128. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

