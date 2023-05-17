Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,188,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

