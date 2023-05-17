Financial Analysis: Ainos (AIMD) vs. Its Rivals

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ainos to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ainos and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ainos alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $3.52 million -$14.01 million -0.95 Ainos Competitors $9.03 billion $225.07 million -4.16

Ainos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.7% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ainos and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos Competitors 4383 15384 41796 734 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Ainos’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ainos has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ainos has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ainos’ peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -397.93% -65.81% -35.61% Ainos Competitors -3,252.01% -239.66% -35.23%

About Ainos

(Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company, which engages in the development of medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. Its Medtech Solutions include COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, VOC POCT Ainos Flora, VOC POCT Ainos Pen, VOC POCT CHS430, Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, and Synthetic RNA. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.