Financial Analysis: Nanophase Technologies (NANX) vs. The Competition

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nanophase Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80% Nanophase Technologies Competitors -25.33% 13.45% -6.87%

Risk and Volatility

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 33.67, indicating that their average share price is 3,267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million -$2.62 million -7.66 Nanophase Technologies Competitors $5.74 billion $293.78 million 40.86

Nanophase Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies Competitors 132 1026 1156 26 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Nanophase Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nanophase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nanophase Technologies rivals beat Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

