Financial Contrast: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.50% 50.56% 12.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 13 3 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freightos and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 397.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus target price of $95.64, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freightos and C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.09 million 1.40 -$3.00 million N/A N/A C.H. Robinson Worldwide $22.49 billion 0.51 $940.52 million $6.21 15.78

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Freightos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

