Financial Contrast: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $78,925.00 677.94 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -7.10 Silicon Motion Technology $828.01 million 2.12 $172.51 million $3.85 13.80

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.56%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.20, indicating a potential upside of 94.24%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -9,766.25% -39.95% -36.85% Silicon Motion Technology 15.48% 18.18% 13.53%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.