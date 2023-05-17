First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.