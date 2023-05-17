First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.4 %

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA opened at $1,261.33 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,284.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $911.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $825.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

