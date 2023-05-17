First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ FSFG opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
