First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $232.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $212.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

