Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of FLNC opened at $22.64 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

