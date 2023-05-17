Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 12,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flywire Trading Down 5.6 %

FLYW stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

