Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

