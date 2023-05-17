Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Neutral Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

