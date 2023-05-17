Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Neutral Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

