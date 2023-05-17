Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Neutral Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
