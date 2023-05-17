Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

