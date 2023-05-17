Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

