FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) CEO James R. Meyer Buys 12,427 Shares

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) CEO James R. Meyer purchased 12,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FreightCar America Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

