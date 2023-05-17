FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FRP by 53.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 27.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 125.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP Stock Down 1.0 %

FRPH stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. FRP has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $507.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

