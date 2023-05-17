FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
