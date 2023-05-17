FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Issued By Desjardins

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.5 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

Shares of GRP.U stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.93%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.