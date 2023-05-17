FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

