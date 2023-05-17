FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Issued By HC Wainwright

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pulmatrix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.94) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pulmatrix’s current full-year earnings is ($5.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

