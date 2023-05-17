FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rezolute, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Rezolute Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.