FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rezolute, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

