FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $96,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 14,167,446 shares of company stock valued at $839,862,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

