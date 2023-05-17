FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Issued By Raymond James

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pro Reit in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

