FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Reduced by Analyst

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.