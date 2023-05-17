FY2023 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Decreased by Analyst

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday.

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

