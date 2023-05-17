FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.30.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.89. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

