FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Lifted by Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.5 %

BYD opened at C$242.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$247.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$219.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$213.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.79 million.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

