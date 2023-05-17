FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Raised by Analyst

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DXT. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

