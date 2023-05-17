FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Edison International Stock Down 2.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

