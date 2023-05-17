FY2023 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$841.70 million, a PE ratio of 147.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.77. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$6.08.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$111.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.71 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total transaction of C$707,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

