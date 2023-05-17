FY2023 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Equillium from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of EQ opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

