FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.20. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.51 and a 12 month high of C$51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

