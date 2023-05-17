FY2023 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

