FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Lowered by Raymond James

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBL. Cormark increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

TSE PBL opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$15.77 and a 12 month high of C$25.70. The stock has a market cap of C$673 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 4.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

