FY2023 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Lifted by Desjardins

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$306.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.