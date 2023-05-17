FY2023 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Lifted by Desjardins

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Further Reading
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.