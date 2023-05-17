FY2023 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIS. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Savaria Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.42.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.38 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

