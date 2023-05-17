FY2023 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Increased by Analyst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Sunday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

