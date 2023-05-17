FY2023 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised by Analyst

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $891.15 million, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.