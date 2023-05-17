FY2023 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of C$293.94 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.