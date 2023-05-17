G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,254.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000912 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.