GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

